Two Independence County men arrested in sexually explicit conduct involving a child case

“Information contained in the Cyber Tipline Report included an email address, numerous IP address, approximately 300 images of child pornography with hash values of each image, 30 login dates ranging from June 22, 2019, through December 16, 2019, in which child pornography was downloaded to the Google Drive account, and 80 additional Cyber Tipline Reports related or associated with the above-listed email address and Google Drive account,” the affidavit on McKenzie noted.