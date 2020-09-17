Video released of suspect responsible for delivery driver’s shooting death

Suspect wanted in murder of delivery driver
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 17, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 6:42 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We have new video of the man police say killed a delivery driver outside a Jack Pirtle’s chicken on Monday.

Investigators say the man in a blue 2-door car pulled up to the business on South Bellevue Boulevard and opened fire, killing 44-year-old Chayne Cardwell, who worked for Performance Food Group.

A fundraiser has been created for the Cardwell family with a goal of raising $50,000 along with a GoFundMe page.

If you can identify the man in the video, please call or text Crime Stoppers 901-528-CASH.

