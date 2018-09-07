Weekend is Looking Like Fall

Today was our last day in the 80s until next week. Cool air starts to move in tonight and Friday. Temperatures will fall to the low to mid-60s by morning. Humidity drops too. We may see a few clouds to start Friday, but the sun will reign over the next several days. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday and the mid-70s for the weekend. Morning lows will be in the low to mid-50s Saturday and Sunday. Some in the Ozarks may briefly see the 40s Sunday morning. Highs stay in the 70s for the start of next week. The next 7 days look completely dry, but we’ll have to watch for a few showers late next week.