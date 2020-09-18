Arkansas Activities Association reveals 2020-21 COVID-19 basketball guidelines

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There will be plenty of changes in high school basketball this coming season.
The Arkansas Activities Association released new COVID-19 guidelines on Friday. A big change in this season’s schedule is “No multi school events in or out of state - such as tournaments, classics, showcases, etc.” This AAA decision means no NEA Tournament, WBU Tournament, Kell Classic, Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic, and Lyon College Tournament to name a few.
Among other notable rules for the 2020-21 season is that fans must wear masks at all times. Appropriate social distancing must be maintained on sidelines and benches. “Bench personnel must sit with a minimum distance of 6 feet apart and must be separated from the audience by a minimum of 12 feet.”
Non-football schools like Riverside and Marmaduke can tip off the season on October 19th. They can play a maximum of 34 varsity basketball games in the regular season.
Football schools like Jonesboro and Newport can start the season on November 9th. They’re permitted a maximum of 26 varsity contests.
You can view the complete document here.
