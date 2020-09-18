Blytheville School Board reviews policy for students accused of violent crimes

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville School Board have discussed the school policy for students that are accused of violent crimes.
The policy reads, “The District’s administrators may also take disciplinary action against a student for off-campus conduct occurring at any time that would have a detrimental impact on school discipline, the educational environment, or the welfare of the students and/or staff. A student who has committed a criminal act while off campus and whose presence on campus could cause a substantial disruption to school or endanger the welfare of other students or staff is subject to disciplinary action up to and including expulsion.”
With virtual school now available, the board has considered students who have been accused of these crimes would have the opportunity to continue their education from home until things clear up in court.
Blytheville Superintendent Bobby Ashley said that this would be a better alternative rather than students returning to school and causing disruption to the learning environment.
“Our schools are the melting pot of where they all come back together, and we just want to make sure that we’re not letting elements back into the school that’s going to cause disruption or confusion for all of the other hundreds of kids that we have,” said Ashley.
Ashley says that for those who do not have access to the internet or a computer at home, the school will provide those for them.
He added that the virtual option is also for students who may be pregnant or may not be in the condition to be in the school environment.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.