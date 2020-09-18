Boating incident on White River claims Kansas man’s life

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Kansas man died Thursday evening in a boating accident on the White River.
Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said in a news release Friday 75-year-old Richard Lee Carpenter of Pleasanton, Kan., and his son, who was not identified, had put their boat in the water at Buford Spur around 5:42 p.m.
Once in the water, the son said Carpenter was unable to start the motor because a rope was caught in the propeller.
Carpenter reportedly attempted to use the trolling motor, but the current was too swift to make headway.
“The son saw his father trying to clear the rope from the prop, but then lost sight of him,” Montgomery said. “When he next saw the boat, his father was not in it.”
Sheriff’s deputies, along with Arkansas Game and Fish officers and fire/rescue personnel were dispatched and began a search for Carpenter.
Authorities found the boat just south of Crooked Creek hung up on a tree limb, a rope was caught up in the motor.
Rescue workers with the Norfork Fire Department located Carpenter’s body in the water about 50 yards from where the boat was stuck, Montgomery said.
The Baxter County Coroner took possession of the body.
