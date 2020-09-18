Family looking for answers in deadly hit-and-run

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - It has been a week since a Bootheel man was hit by a truck and killed and now his family is looking for answers.
“It’s been a shock,” Melba Lawless, the victim’s wife, said. “Finding out about it first was just like a total, I couldn’t believe it.”
Lawless lost her husband Darris, better known as Butch, when he was hit while walking on Independence Avenue in Kennett on Sept. 11.
“There was no way that this happened. That no one would do this and just drive away from the scene like that,” Lawless said.
Police say he was hit by an older-model sliver truck with a tool box in the back.
Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson also put out his own plea during Tuesday’s city council meeting for help.
“If the public would help out, that would be greatly appreciated,” Wilson said.
Lawless thanks the Kennett Police Department for their work in helping solve this case.
“They’re not letting anything go pass, even a question. They are on top of it and they’re doing a very, very nice job.”
She hopes everyone remembers her husband a happy person.
“I would want him to be remembered as a loving person. And a happy person, and someone that anyone could depend on,” Lawless said.
But, she admits this past week has been hard on everyone.
“It’s just been a nightmare and it’s going to be a nightmare until it’s resolved and until this person is brought to justice.”
She has a plea to anyone who has information and to the person responsible.
“I beg you to please come forward and let us know who did this, we’re not going to hate you. We’re not going to punish you ourselves. We’re not going to do anything, we’re actually praying for you," Lawless said.
Lawless is also asking body shops in the area if they have worked on a vehicle matching the description of the one who hit her husband, or if you know anything about this incident to call Kennett police at 573-888-4622.
