Jonesboro police investigate robbery at CVS pharmacy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a robbery at the CVS pharmacy in the 100 block of Southwest Drive.
The robbery happened around 6:35 p.m. Friday.
However, authorities said a suspect, believed to be a black male about six feet tall, wearing a medical mask with blue gloves, ran away after the robbery.
Jonesboro police said the suspect robbed the pharmacy at gunpoint, with a pistol and took an unknown amount of money from the cash registers.
The suspect was seen leaving in a black, four-door car going toward Jonesboro High School, police said.
Jonesboro police are investigating and anyone with information on the robbery can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.