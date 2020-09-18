Jonesboro police investigate robbery at CVS pharmacy

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 18, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 8:02 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a robbery at the CVS pharmacy in the 100 block of Southwest Drive.

The robbery happened around 6:35 p.m. Friday.

However, authorities said a suspect, believed to be a black male about six feet tall, wearing a medical mask with blue gloves, ran away after the robbery.

Jonesboro police said the suspect robbed the pharmacy at gunpoint, with a pistol and took an unknown amount of money from the cash registers.

The suspect was seen leaving in a black, four-door car going toward Jonesboro High School, police said.

Jonesboro police are investigating and anyone with information on the robbery can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

