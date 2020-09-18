Kindergarten classes quarantined after student tests positive for COVID-19

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Blytheville Primary School Kindergarten classes are under quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
The school district announced on social media Friday that a student was on campus during their contagious period.
Those who were in possible close contact with the child have been notified.
“That includes two Kindergarten classes,” the district administrators stated.
The post further stated that there was no need at this time to close the school.
Those with questions can call Nurse Tiffany Townsend at 870-278-0184.
For more on this and other schools reporting positive cases of the coronavirus in Northeast Arkansas, click here.
