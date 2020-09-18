Man sentenced to 23 years for child porn involving Ark. teen

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Tennessee man to more than 20 years in federal prison Thursday for child pornography involving a Poinsett County teen.
U.S. District Court Judge James M. Moody sentenced Craig Gillum to 280 months in prison on one count of production of child pornography.
Prosecutors said the 55-year-old Shelbyville, Tenn. man sent sexually explicit messages to a 16-year-old girl in Trumann.
In some of the emails, prosecutors said he asked and received images of child pornography from the “little girl,” as he referred to her in messages.
In January 2018, the girl’s parents reported her missing from her Poinsett County home.
On Feb. 1, 2018, investigators located the girl with Gillum in a Nebraska motel. Her hair had been cut and colored.
The victim told detectives Gillum had picked her up in Trumann and driven her to Nebraska.
Gillum was charged with two counts of production of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography on Aug. 1, 2019.
“This defendant manipulated a child into sending explicit images and then transported her out of the state to continue his depravity,” U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland was quoted as saying in a Friday news release. “Fortunately, he will spend the next 23 years in prison, where he cannot harm another child. We will seek the same lengthy sentence for anyone who seeks to take advantage of children in our communities.”
In addition to the prison term, the judge sentenced Gillum to 10 years of supervised release.
“Mr. Gillum’s despicable crimes separated an underage girl from her family and placed her in a repugnant situation,” said FBI Little Rock Special Agent in Charge Diane Upchurch. “Our agents work every day to counter evil in our state, which is why I’m so pleased they were able to apprehend Mr. Gillum and rescue his young victim. We urge anyone with information about child sexual abuse to contact the FBI immediately!”
