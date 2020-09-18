2nd suspect in custody in Caruthersville, Mo. murder investigation

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A second suspect was arrested in connection to a murder investigation.
According to the Caruthersville Police Department, the suspect was found and arrested on Thursday, September 17. Officers also found potential evidence.
This is in connection to the homicide of Larry McIntyre on the morning of August 16.
The suspect is currently being held at the Jackson County, Mo. Detention Facility and awaiting extradition to Pemiscot County. Officers are seeking charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
The arrest was a joint effort between the Caruthersville Police Department, Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Raytown Police Department.
Zyion Nakeith Cooper was arrested on August 20 in connection to the investigation. He was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
