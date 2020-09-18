883 new COVID-19 cases reported in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday, Sept. 17, reported 883 new COVID-19 cases.
Of those newly infected, 831 were in the community while 52 were in correctional units.
That brings the total number of cases to 73,211.
According to the ADH website, there are 6,100 total active cases
Craighead County added 32 new cases to that list and was among the state’s top counties for new confirmed cases:
- Pulaski: 67
- Sebastian: 60
- Washington: 54
- Benton: 34
- Craighead: 32
- Jefferson: 32
The state also recorded 8 more deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 1,166.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.