883 new COVID-19 cases reported in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday reported 883 new COVID-19 cases.

Map of all active COVID-19 cases by county as of Sept. 17, 2020. (Source: Arkansas Department of Health)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 18, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 6:15 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday, Sept. 17, reported 883 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those newly infected, 831 were in the community while 52 were in correctional units.

That brings the total number of cases to 73,211.

According to the ADH website, there are 6,100 total active cases

Craighead County added 32 new cases to that list and was among the state’s top counties for new confirmed cases:

  1. Pulaski: 67
  2. Sebastian: 60
  3. Washington: 54
  4. Benton: 34
  5. Craighead: 32
  6. Jefferson: 32

The state also recorded 8 more deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 1,166.

