New voter registration deadline approaching

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New voters only have a couple of weeks left to register ahead of the November general election.
The new voter registration deadline is October 5.
Craighead County Clerk Lesli Penny said as long as you reside in the county, you are eligible to register there.
That includes any students who may be living in the area during the school year.
Making sure you’re registered in the right county is important for the local and state races you’ll be voting on come Election Day.
“The State House or Senate district, your local races with your JPs, your constables, things like that, your schools. It all goes by your residential address and if you register here, then we’re going to give you the ballot, according to that address,” said Penny.
Registering to vote is an easy process.
You fill out a voter registration form that you pick up from your county clerk.
They can also mail you a form, or send it via email to be filled out and brought back to the county clerk.
Applicants do need to have an Arkansas driver’s license or the last four digits of their social security number for the form.
If you’re already a registered voter but are transferring from one Arkansas county to another, you have until October 30 to do that.
If you want to check your voter registration information, click here.
To contact the Craighead County Clerk, call (870) 933-4520.
