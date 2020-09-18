Newport football player continues Keedy legacy

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Newport natives or Region 8 football fans have likely heard of the name Bill Keedy.
A two-time State Champion Coach and a longtime radio color analyst for Arkansas State football, the legacy of the longest-tenured coach in Greyhound history is not only being passed down through the program but also through his grandson.
Will Keedy is a Junior long snapper and defensive end on the Greyhound football team. Keedy credits his family for sparking his love for football.
“Having the name and then getting to play high school football, I guess that’s what it’s all about," Keedy said. “Just having the Keedy name kind of made me feel like I wanted to play football.”
Will said he and his grandfather were always close. Will would go to his house every day after school. Football was often a point of discussion in the Keedy household.
Not only does Keedy play football, but he is also an accomplished golfer on the Newport team. Now entering his junior year, he hopes to continue to make strides on the field and on the course.
Head Coach Mark Hindsley is entering his 14th season at the helm in Newport. He says he looked up to Coach Keedy.
“He was one of the guys I had to talk to," Hindsley said. “You don’t come to this place and hear his name and you not want to talk to him.”
Coach Hindsley says having someone like Will on the team is special for him.
“When you know someone and when you’ve been here long enough and you know the grandpa and the grandma, knowing his mom and his dad and you know what kind of people these people are, and so you kind of root for them because you know where they come from and what they’re about," Coach Hindsley said. "You’re always just rooting for them and that’s what’s special about here and that’s what special about Will.”
