2 people airlifted in separate crashes on HWY 67
By Jorge Quiquivix | September 18, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 1:56 PM

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Corning police confirmed they worked 2 crashes Friday, where a person was airlifted in each one.

The first one was reported Friday morning on Highway 67.

Corning Police Chief Jimmy Leach confirmed a vehicle crashed into a semi-truck head-on.

Two people were injured in that crash one was taken to the hospital by ambulance the other by helicopter.

Chief Leach said there was another crash around 1 p.m about a quarter-mile from the first incident.

A crash was reported on Highway 67 west of Corning Friday afternoon. (Source: Arkansas Dept. of Transportation)

In the afternoon crash, a motorcycle crashed into a semi-truck and one person has been airlifted for treatment.

Chief Leach confirmed Arkansas State Police will work the crash.

