2 people airlifted in separate crashes on HWY 67

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Corning police confirmed they worked 2 crashes Friday, where a person was airlifted in each one.
The first one was reported Friday morning on Highway 67.
Corning Police Chief Jimmy Leach confirmed a vehicle crashed into a semi-truck head-on.
Two people were injured in that crash one was taken to the hospital by ambulance the other by helicopter.
Chief Leach said there was another crash around 1 p.m about a quarter-mile from the first incident.
In the afternoon crash, a motorcycle crashed into a semi-truck and one person has been airlifted for treatment.
Chief Leach confirmed Arkansas State Police will work the crash.
