Two in custody after two-county pursuit

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people are in custody Friday after leading authorities on a 35-mile pursuit through two Region 8 counties, according to Poinsett County Chief Deputy Jeremy Lally.
Lally said a Poinsett County deputy was on a traffic stop around 4:15 p.m. Friday in the Marked Tree area, when the vehicle fled. The vehicle went from Marked Tree to Lepanto, then onto Highway 140 to the Osceola area, where the vehicle wrecked.
Lally said drugs were thrown out of the vehicle during the situation.
The case is still under investigation and Lally said Poinsett County deputies were assisted by Arkansas State Police, Marked Tree police, Lepanto police, Mississippi County deputies and Osceola police.
The suspects are expected to appear in court Monday for a probable cause hearing, Lally said.
