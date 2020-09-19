Arkansas reported coronavirus cases rise by 803, deaths by 8

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP/KAIT) - The number of reported coronavirus cases has increased by 803 in Arkansas and there are eight more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the disease.
The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 73,141 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,181 deaths.
The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
In Region 8, several area counties saw double-digit increases in total cases, according to numbers released Saturday.
Craighead County had an increase of 61 new cases, while White County saw 22 new cases. Greene County had 21 new total cases and Mississippi County reported 20 new cases.
Of the eight new deaths reported, two were in Region 8. One death each was reported in Independence and St. Francis counties.
The department reported 6,101 confirmed active cases of the virus in the state.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Region 8 News contributed to this report.