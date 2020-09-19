Authorities search for missing man in Mississippi County

Mississippi County authorities are searching for Jimmy Brandon, who was last seen Friday afternoon in the Wilson area. (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook Facebook page)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 19, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 2:21 PM

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - Mississippi County authorities are searching for a man who was last seen Friday afternoon, according to Sheriff Dale Cook.

Cook said in a social media post that deputies are looking for Jimmy Brandon.

Brandon was last seen in the Wilson area around 3 p.m. Friday.

Brandon is 48 years old, around six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Cook said Brandon was on his way Friday to deliver rice to a mill in the Osceola area when he disappeared.

Brandon was driving a 2012 white Freightliner, with a white hopper and a blue tarp. The truck’s tag number is F311750 while the trailer tag number is PT9294, Cook said.

Anyone with information on Brandon’s whereabouts can call the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department at 870-658-2242.

