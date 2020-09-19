Coroner’s office dispatched to vehicle fire on County Road 331 in Craighead County

Coroner’s office dispatched to vehicle fire on County Road 331 in Craighead County
The Craighead County Coroner’s office has responded to a vehicle fire with a person inside on County Road 331, according to authorities. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 19, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 12:27 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Coroner’s office has responded to a vehicle fire with a person inside on County Road 331, according to authorities.

Officials got a call about the vehicle fire around 12 p.m. Saturday.

According to Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, deputies are on scene and that a person was inside the vehicle. In addition to deputies, Bono police and first responders are also there.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.