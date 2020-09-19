Coroner’s office dispatched to vehicle fire on County Road 331 in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Coroner’s office has responded to a vehicle fire with a person inside on County Road 331, according to authorities.
Officials got a call about the vehicle fire around 12 p.m. Saturday.
According to Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, deputies are on scene and that a person was inside the vehicle. In addition to deputies, Bono police and first responders are also there.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.
