Friends, family gather to raise money for Sydney Sutherland memorial scholarship in Tuckerman

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the life of Sydney Sutherland. The community came together to raise funds for the Sydney Sutherland Memorial Scholarship.
It has been over a month since Sutherland went missing and her body was found. Sutherland would have turned 25 Friday and the Tuckerman community celebrated Saturday by having a community-wide birthday party.
Sutherland went to high school in Tuckerman, and her childhood neighborhood was decked out in pink.
On Saturday, they had a race that was followed by a fundraiser event. Family and friends described how the community came together to show their support.
“Today is about celebrating Sydney’s life. Like I said, is related to her, I’ve known her, her whole life. I’ve never been around her where she didn’t have a smile on her face. Always, always one of the nicest people that you would ever be around,” said Rachel Howard, Sutherland’s cousin.
“It was a really devastating loss. And so coming together to, instead of mourning her death, but celebrating her life is a huge thing. That’s what today is really about. Her family is here. Her friends are here. Her co-workers are here, and people who didn’t know her but yet were impacted by her just from hearing about her after her death,” said Kyndale Honey, event volunteer.
The event Saturday was the second one in nearly a month that Tuckerman residents hosted to remember Sutherland.
All proceeds from the event held Saturday will go toward the Sydney Sutherland Memorial Scholarship at Arkansas State University in Newport. The scholarship will benefit the nursing program.
To donate to the scholarship fund, click here and select the “Sydney Sutherland Memorial Scholarship” from the fund drop-down box.
