Jonesboro police investigate stabbing at CWL Park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A victim was taken to a local hospital Saturday afternoon after a witness told Jonesboro police that the victim was stabbed in the face, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Officers went to the area around CWL Park in the 1100 block of South Culberhouse around 1 p.m. due to the stabbing.
The victim’s condition was not known.
However, police are searching for a suspect in the case.
Anyone with information on the stabbing can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
