Arkansas reports 549 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw 549 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with no deaths reported statewide, according to state health officials.
The Arkansas Department of Health said in a Twitter post that the state had 73,690 confirmed cases, with 6,256 confirmed active cases.
Of the new cases reported Sunday, 502 cases were statewide while 47 were in correctional facilities.
State health officials said 412 people were hospitalized Sunday due to COVID-19, with 85 people on ventilators.
The state reported no new deaths Sunday, saying there have been 1,033 confirmed deaths since the virus began in March. State officials also noted that nearly 75% of the cases have happened in people, ages 18-64.
As for Region 8 counties, there were only two counties with double-digit increases in total cases.
Craighead County saw an increase of 16 cases, now at 2,600 total; while Independence County had 12 new total cases and is now at 1,025.
