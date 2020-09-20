Arkansas soccer beats LSU in season opener

The Tigers had their own opportunity when LSU forward Rammie Noel hit the post after Razorback goalie Alexis Bach challenged her in the 22nd-minute. After Reagan Swindall’s goal off a set piece the two teams headed to the locker room with Arkansas up 1-0. The Razorbacks were outshooting LSU 7-3 in the first 45 and held a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks. In total, Arkansas finished with nine compared to just one by LSU.