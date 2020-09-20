Memphis cancels upcoming game at UTSA, adds SFA to schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers' first away game at University of Texas at San Antonio has been canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Memphis football program.
University officials say the game will not be made up.
“While we project our quarantine and isolation numbers to improve next week, we felt it was in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes to make this decision now,” said Laird Veatch, University of Memphis director of athletics. “This also allows UTSA the most flexibility to find a replacement opponent.”
The Tigers have added Stephen F. Austin to their schedule on Saturday, Nov. 21.
