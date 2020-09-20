One killed, one injured in Highway 62 crash, ASP says

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Ash Flat woman was killed Saturday after a one-vehicle crash on Highway 62, east of Salem, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Shirley Bonewits, 82, of Ash Flat was a passenger in a 1999 Lincoln, when the crash happened around 10:25 a.m. Saturday.
ASP said in a preliminary fatal crash summary that the Lincoln was going west on Highway 62, when it left the roadway and struck a fence.
The driver of the vehicle, who was injured, was taken to a Little Rock hospital.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, ASP said.
