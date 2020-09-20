Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/18/20)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Corning (Clayton Crosby TD run)
Nominee number 1 is Corning. Clayton Crosby ices the FFN Game of the Week with a nice touchdown run. The Bobcats beat Salem 32-14, it’s their first home win since September 5th, 2014.
Trumann (Milton Lewis 75 yd TD run)
Nominee number 2 is Trumann. Milton Lewis totes it 75 yards for the score. The Wildcats pitch back to back shutouts with a 35-0 win at Paragould.
Newport (Tharon Davis 13 yd TD)
Our final nominee is Newport. Tharon Davis ties things up with a 13 yard touchdown. He had 4 scores, the Greyhounds move to 4-0 with a 47-19 victory over Lonoke.
You can vote starting Sunday at 4 on kait8.com, the poll closes Tuesday at 4.
VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)
Yarnell’s will donate $200 to the booster club of the winning school.
