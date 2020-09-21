A-State & Coast Carolina football set for national TV

A-State returns to action Sept. 26, opening up its home slate Tulsa. Kickoff from Centennial Bank Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Every Red Wolves football game can be heard live on 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area. The live radio broadcast can also be accessed on the official A-State Athletics web site (https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fAStateRedWolves.com&c=E,1,QH3VPOADTxIL5YMHnstmVBHTYV_YouXH3HluMcKQCHhOGGgGnDkKxexT_4cXtDk0dM6oarr3Bhp7UVhmPppkW6NDvkm3907p_hVC3QI4BNs,&typo=1).