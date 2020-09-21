Arkansas State preps for homecoming contest with Tulsa

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State was unable to take on Central Arkansas last weekend after some depth chart concerns left the Red Wolves without a number of starters and reserves that were able to play.
The Red Wolves will once again try to host their first home game of the season when they welcome in Tulsa on Saturday. Kickoff set for 2:30 on ESPN.
Monday afternoon head coach Blake Anderson and coordinators David Duggan and Keith Heckendorf gave their thoughts on heading back to the practice and getting ready for the game with Tulsa.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.