ASU Board of Trustees adopts bad debt policy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - During its meeting Friday in Little Rock, the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees approved a new “bad debt” policy.
The policy, according to a news release, will evaluate and account for uncollected student accounts, including writing off uncollected receivables. It will also calculate an uncollectible receivable estimate.
It also establishes “consistency for all campuses" in reporting total student accounts receivable, allowance for doubtful accounts and bad debt expenses.
“This is a proactive financial measure and not the result of any issue with our current member institutions,” ASU System President Dr. Chuck Welch said. “The policy formalizes what we already do and ensures transparency. Consistent reporting, collections and write-off practices contribute to a clearer picture regarding our cash flow expectations and problem accounts.”
A student account becomes past due if payment is not received by the due date. Each campus, according to the brief, is responsible for establishing written, lawful collection procedures.
Each year the system must report the following information for each institution to the board: total accounts receivable, total student accounts receivable, allowance for doubtful accounts, net student accounts receivable, total amount of write-offs, bad debt expense, and student accounts aging report.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.