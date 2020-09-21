A Better Region 8: Mayoral debates for Region 8’s two largest cities starts this week

(KAIT) -For the first time in a generation, voters in Region 8′s two largest cities will vote for a new mayor, and it starts this week.
Tuesday, you will have the opportunity to hear from Jonesboro’s mayoral candidates and in two weeks, hear from Paragould’s mayoral candidates.
They will be taking your questions in a live debate about how they will lead our communities for at least the next four years – if not more.
While political debates are older than our great nation, we should say the word “conversation” instead of the word “debate.”
Our live forum will give each candidate a chance to answer your questions and, if necessary, respond to their competitor.
Our moderator, Diana Davis, will step in and follow up if the candidates get off track.
Jonesboro and Paragould are poised to continue their growth.
How they grow will depend on the leadership you elect in November.
It’s the “Your Voice, Your Vote Mayoral Debates” right here on KAIT–NBC and the KAIT streaming sites.
Watch, get informed and vote. It’ll make this a better Region 8.
