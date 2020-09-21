Citizens are encouraged to fill out the census as the deadline draws near

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As September reaches the end, so will the deadline for an important document: the census.
The City of Jonesboro works to encourage people to fill it out by providing Census Saturdays.
For the past two weeks, people at locations across town help people get signed up.
Director of Communications Bill Campbell said these two Saturdays have raised a lot of money.
“We’ve had more than $4 million worth of signs ups in the two census Saturday’s so far. We hope the third and final one is the biggest one because the census count stops Sept. 30 unless somebody makes a change,” Campbell said.
For each person who fills out the census, your worth is $3,200. This money helps your local police and fire, streets, schools, and more.
Campbell said it only takes five minutes to fill out and your information is confidential.
“Right now, Arkansas is not one of the leading states in being counted. Therefore, our tax dollars are going to end up in another state’s hands if we don’t get everyone counted,” he said.
Keep in mind, the census only comes around every ten years. The $3,200 is applied per person each year, meaning the $3,200 adds up to $32,000 for the entire census duration.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library can help anyone this week who needs assistance.
If you’d like to be part of the census Saturday, those locations across Jonesboro are below.
- Walmart on Highland
- Bill’s Fresh Market
- Los Arcos Restaurant
- Los Arcos Mexican Store
The final day to fill out the 2020 census is Sept. 30. You can also fill it out online by clicking here or calling 1-844-330-2020.
