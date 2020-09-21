KAIT to air Jonesboro, Paragould mayoral debates

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Twelve years ago, Jonesboro residents elected Harold Perrin to serve as the city’s mayor. In 1993, Mike Gaskill won the Paragould mayoral race.
Now, after serving their communities for decades, both men will be retiring at year’s end, and it’s up to voters to choose their replacements.
To help with that decision, Region 8 News and Arkansas State University’s School of Media and Journalism will host two debates ahead of the November General Election.
The Jonesboro Mayoral Debate will air Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. The Paragould Mayoral Debate will air on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 7.
“We are proud to participate in the electoral process as the largest media outlet in the region,” said Hatton Weeks, KAIT-TV Vice President and General Manager. “It’s important that everyone has the opportunity to hear from these candidates. The decisions the next mayors of these cities make will impact the entire region, not just Jonesboro and Paragould.”
Dr. Brad Rawlins, professor and director of A-State’s media and journalism program, echoed Weeks' sentiments.
“We are excited to work with KAIT Region 8 News to help provide these important mayoral debates to the Jonesboro and Paragould communities,” “We have a long-term partnership with our professional broadcasting colleagues and these opportunities allow us to collaborate and enhance the educational experiences of our students while also contributing to important civic dialogue.”
The three candidates for each race have confirmed they will participate.
“The citizens of Jonesboro and Paragould get to hear from all three candidates and ultimately decide the next person that will run their city,” said Josh White, KAIT-TV News Director.
KAIT veteran anchor Diana Davis will moderate both debates, which will air on KAIT NBC and all KAIT online streams. KASU 91.9 FM will also broadcast the debates.
