Marked Tree Animal Rescue in need of donations and volunteers

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Marked Tree Animal Rescue needs donations and volunteers. Volunteers at the rescue said Monday that the rescue is at maximum capacity, and the pets need a new home.
Though the rescue may look small, it’s a huge part of the Marked Tree community, serving as the only animal rescue there. They have room for eight dogs and are fostering cats remotely.
They are turning down pets right now, making it urgent to find the current pets a new home.
You can help by donating money, food, and toys. The pandemic is also making their fundraising efforts difficult. That’s why volunteers like Rhonda Davis say they need more hands to help.
“We would love it if people would just want to come and walk a dog, or if they just want to park a chair and they want to pet and love on a dog, we have a little dog here, and all he wants to do is have somebody to play fetch with, and he will bring it back to you every time,” Davis said.
The shelter’s most urgent need is money to pay vet bills.
It costs $120 per adult pet to get the pet spayed/neutered and vaccinated. The rescue is also looking to expand to house more pets.
They are also very low on food. Their current food supply will only last two weeks.
Toys are also needed. However you decide to help, every donation counts.
To find out more information on how you can adopt a furry friend or make a donation, click here to visit the Marked Tree Animal Rescue Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.