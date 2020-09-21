Memphis inching closer to homicide record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for suspects in multiple shootings that occurred over the last couple of days, including some that turned deadly.
It comes as the city inches closer toward a homicide record.
Charles Wright says his baby brother Herman Wright loved helping people.
“He’d do anything for you. That’s the kind of love and spirit that he had,” Wright said.
So, imagine the shock and pain Charles felt when he learned his baby brother had been shot and killed while sitting outside his home in the 1700 block of Preston Street.
Wright says a neighbor made the horrific discovery Monday morning.
“The neighbors, one of the neighbors was taking his grandson to work and the little grandson happened to look over there and said ‘Granddad, something wrong with that man. He just slumped over,’” Wright said.
Even worse, Charles says Herman was shot the night before
“Twelve hours he laid there,” Wright said. “Laid there for 12 hours.”
Herman is just one of several victims who lost their lives to violence in Memphis over the last couple of days.
Memphis Police say three victims were sitting in a car at a Valero gas station on East Shelby Drive Sunday night when someone opened fire on them.
One victim died. Another was listed in critical condition. A third victim was listed as non-critical.
Less than an hour before that, police said another man had been shot and killed near East Raines and Kirby Parkway by someone in a white 4-door Nissan or Honda.
As of Monday, the Memphis Data Hub showed 214 homicides have occurred in the city this year.
The record was set in 2016 when the city recorded 228 homicides.
As the city inches closer to a new record, Charles Wright wants no other families to experience his family’s pain.
“(Herman’s) got three daughters right now that’s in pain. He’s got a mother right now that’s in pain. He’s got brothers and sisters that’s in pain. He’s got nieces and nephews right now that’s having pain, and it’s a pain I don’t want to wish on anybody,” Wright said.
Police are still looking for suspects in each of these shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
