More than 800 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths reported in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have identified 895 new coronavirus cases and 15 additional deaths in Tennessee as of Monday.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports a total of 184,409 cases of which 178,190 are confirmed and 6,219 are probable.
TDH also reports 2,233 total deaths across the state with 2,152 are confirmed and 81 are probable.
So far, there are 693 current hospitalizations. There have been 166,674 recoveries and more than 2 million tests administered across Tennessee.
The Shelby County Health Department reported a COVID-19 case increase of more than 200 new cases -- 231 to be exact.
This is one of the weeks the county will see the results of Labor Day weekend celebrations and the communal spread of the virus.
The latest cases bring the county’s overall total to 30,486 with 446 deaths after one death was reported Monday.
SCHD says there are 1,709 active cases in Shelby County and over 7,000 people are in quarantine.
The health department’s health care resource tracking system shows how ICU utilization fluctuated over the weekend. On Friday, September 18 utilization was at 87%. By Saturday it hit 88% and then back down to 85% by Sunday.
Health care officials say this keeps tracks of all ICU utilization including COVID-19 patients as well as other patients hospitalized for other health care issues.
There are 20 long term care facilities currently under investigation in Shelby County due to COVID-19 clusters affecting residents and staff.
The health department is working to help them resolve the clusters.
An alternate set of facilities have reportedly completed their clusters after going 28 consecutive day without confirming a new coronavirus case. At least 115 residents and staff have died due to COVID-19 complications.
*Editor’s note: A previous version of this story reported 446 additional cases Monday, which is actually the total number of deaths in Shelby County since the beginning of the pandemic. We regret the error.
