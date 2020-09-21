NE Arkansas school district keeps COVID-19 cases down

ARMOREL, Ark. (KAIT) - Armorel School District has been keeping its COVID-19 cases down for the past two weeks.
There have only been two positive cases and five people placed under quarantine.
During the first week of school, there were several positive cases, leaving a high number of students and staff being quarantined due to possible contact.
The administration originally had come up with a plan during the summer to try to keep the numbers down, but they have been revisiting it every week and adjusting as they learned new information.
Their plan has consisted of disinfecting high touch areas during transition periods, implementing 40% more bus routes to accommodate social distancing, seating charts for classes and lunch periods for better contact tracing, enforcing mask requirements and daily health screenings before class.
Superintendent Tiffany Morgan says that keeping the numbers down has been a joint effort in the schools in the community.
“It’s just been a community effort. And I mean community like outside of the school and inside of the school. It’s just been all of us working together because we don’t want to be where we were in the spring and not be in school,” said Morgan.
Morgan added that Armorel School District received a compliment from the health department for keeping their numbers and down having a solid plan.
