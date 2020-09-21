Near million-dollar water project coming to Ravenden

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Ravenden is planning a near-million dollar upgrade to its water and sewer department.
A new well and a new water treatment plant will be coming to the town within the next six months. Mayor James Gibbens says this project has been years in the making.
“The [current] well... is running on borrowed time," Mayor Gibbens said. “We had a problem with it about some gravel getting into it and we had to have some work done on it and it’s a temporary fix.”
The plant and the well will be located just off of Highway 63 on West Doris Street in Ravenden.
Ravenden’s Water and Sewer Department currently owns and operates the water system, and they were able to get two separate loans from the USDA totaling $931,000 to pay for the project.
The total cost of the project is approximately $936,000, according to Mayor Gibbens.
As a result of the loan, water rates will be increased by around $3 to $21 for the first 2,000 gallons for those within the town limits, with the total increasing 55 cents per 100 gallons from 2,001 to 4,000 gallons, and $0.475 per 100 gallons from 4,001 gallons on.
The rates will be the same for those outside the town limits, with the exception of the first 2,000 gallons costing a minimum of $22.
Mayor Gibbens says despite the increase in the rates, this was the best option for the town.
“We’ve had to raise water rates in order to pay this loan back," Mayor Gibbens said. "We hope people understand if we had to go to Lawrence County Regional Water to get water, it’d have been more expensive than what this project would’ve been.”
He added that prior to this project, he was worried about alternatives if something happened to the old well. He says the town was hooked to rural water, but not enough water was being furnished to the town.
A building containing 2,000 feet of eight-inch water lines running from the new well site to the water tower on Highway 90, as well as new electronic meters are also part of the project.
A pre-construction meeting will be held Friday, October 9 at 10:00 a.m. at the Municipal Center, with the loan closing taking place at 11:00 a.m. The project is expected to begin shortly after.
Ravenden residents are welcome to attend the meeting.
