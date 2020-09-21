Newport couple named Ark. Foster Parents of the Year

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - For the last 14 years, Linda and Wendell Green have devoted their lives to taking care of dozens of foster children.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of Children and Family Services honored their dedication and devotion by naming them the state’s Foster Parents of the Year.
DCFS Director Mischa Martin said the Newport family was chosen primarily because they “fully support the value that all kids deserve a safe, stable, and nurturing home every day.”
The couple has cared for 114 children in the past 14 years.
“Linda and Wendell are amazing foster parents and pour all their energy into their children,” Martin said. “In addition to their commitment to helping return foster children to their families, the Greens have made a name for themselves by forging long-lasting connections with children and their families.”
“I don’t look at them as foster children. I look at them as my children,” Linda said.
“When they feel safe and secure, that’s our part,” Wendell said. “When they feel safe and secure, they do better. And if kids are doing better, the parents are going to be encouraged to do better, too.”
Once the children leave their home, their relationship does not end.
In a taped interview with DCFS, Linda said one girl they took care of still goes on vacation with her and Wendell.
But it’s not always easy.
“Sometimes it’s tough,” said Wendell. “Sometimes you get kids who don’t want to be part of the family. For about a day. That lasts for about a day. When they get through talking with PawPaw, we best of friends.”
DCFS selected one winner from each area of the state. Area winners included:
- Rachel and Sebastian Guerra (Springdale)
- Janice and Michael Bell (West Fork)
- Jamie and Brad Ramm (Alexander)
- Genie and Jeremy Humphries (El Dorado)
- Maria and DJ Troyer (Harrison)
- Chris Chuah (Little Rock)
- Adrienne and Luke Thomas (Cabot)
- Sherry and Dale Hibbs (Jonesboro)
- Linda and Wendell Green (Newport)
- Jamie and Levi Hammil (Monticello)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.