Poinsett County Health Department hosts week long drive-up flu shot clinic

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Health Department is having a drive-thru flu shot clinic at all three of their locations.
Monday was the first day of a week-long event.
All week you can drive up, call the posted number, fill out the paperwork, and get your shot. You are encouraged to not leave your car. A health worker will come to you and assist you.
They will be set up at the:
- Marked Tree Poinsett County Health Unit, 102 Liberty St, Marked Tree
- Truman Poinsett County Health Unit, 119 W Main St, Trumann
- Poinsett County Health Department, 119 N Main St, Harrisburg
You can go anytime from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Health District Manager Karen Sagaskey said that even during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s still important to remember to get your flu shot.
“People die from the flu every year, its been around for years,” Sagaskey said. “You can imagine if you have COVID and the flu, and with COVID sometimes people will get pneumonia, so it’s hard on the body, so the flu shot will be at least one step a person can do to help protect themselves.”
Drive-up events like the one in Poinsett County are going on all across the state.
You can call your local county health department office to find out when a drive-up flu shot event will be near you. To find contact information for your local health clinic, click here for a full list of units.
