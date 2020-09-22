Candidates tout experience, discuss issues during Jonesboro Mayor debate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The three candidates who are vying to replace outgoing Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin cited their personal and business experience to voters, just six weeks before voters head to the polls.
The candidates - Andy Shatley, Harold Copenhaver and Thomas Elwood - participated in the 60-minute debate, held on the Arkansas State University campus.
Elwood said during the debate that he would like to use his practical life experience, if elected.
Shatley said he is a Nettleton High School graduate, graduated from A-State and noted he believes in the city’s potential, both locally and on a worldwide stage.
Copenhaver said he served on the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee, as well as a 911 task force plus worked on budget issues while as a legislator as keys for voters to consider.
Shatley is Director of Sports Medicine with St. Bernards Healthcare, while Copenhaver is a former state representative who works as a Senior Business Development officer for Centennial Bank.
Elwood has worked in the tree service and nursery business for the past 50 years.
There were several issues discussed during the debate.
On the COVID-19 pandemic, Shatley said it was important to bring people together as well as using a locally-driven, data driven solution to the issue.
Copenhaver said the community has learned from the pandemic and has pulled together. He said his experience as a legislator will help build relationships in Little Rock as well as with local mayors on the issue.
Elwood said no one could see it coming, but that the issue - the Spanish flu - happened in 1918.
He said we need to follow the CDC guidelines with masks and that masks helped during the Spanish flu.
However, he said he was opposed to a task force approach on the issue.
On diversity, Copenhaver said he believes that the more our city reflects our population, the more our community will be represented.
Copenhaver said people are excited about new leadership in the community and that racism is always present in society. But, Copenhaver said he believes Jonesboro is a special community and that Police Chief Rick Elliott has done a great job on the issue.
Elwood said diversity is important and exciting.
However, Elwood said the issue has been around for many years, citing the Rodney King debate in Los Angeles in 1992 and that he believes we, as a society, cannot sugarcoat our history. He also said he believes that passing a law cannot fix the issue, but that people should use the Golden Rule.
Shatley said the third word of his campaign is Teamwork.
Shatley said one of 23 department heads in Jonesboro is a minority and that it is not right.
He said his campaign team represents the city, noting he believes “All voices matter.”
On the city budget, Elwood said very few people see the budget.
The budget is two things - police and fire, which Elwood said must be funded; as well as maintenance including streets. Elwood said he believes in baseline budgeting.
Shatley said the fire department often runs two people to a truck, while JPD operates in a 82-square-mile area. He said he plans to announce a transition team next month that will look at budget issues.
Copenhaver said a balanced budget is important and that teamwork, especially with county government, will be crucial. Copenhaver said he believes in funding four additional police officers and three additional firefighters per truck.
On the wet/dry issue, Elwood said he believes it should be kept “as-is” and that it is a complex issue.
He said he would have voted against the alcohol in movie theater.
Shatley said it was a decision of the people, not the mayor of Jonesboro.
Copenhaver said he likes it the way it is, and that the issue should be decided by voters.
Viewers also had the opportunity to ask questions of the candidates.
One question involved the homeless issue in Jonesboro.
Elwood said Mayor Perrin did an excellent job in starting work on the HUB, but that it is only a start.
Elwood said he believes the issue is an economic and societal issue.
Shatley said it is a horrible issue, but that the benevolence of residents has helped on the issue.
Shatley said a key part of the issue will be a part of the Veterans Village that will help homeless veterans.
Copenhaver said the issue has expanded not only to adults but to students as well. He agreed that the Veterans Village will be important as well and that he has met with Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on a plan to help fund the village, with an announcement expected in the future.
On funding fire stations, as well as JPD and JFD, Shatley said he believes the need is there for two additional fire stations.
He said he believes there will be enough revenue due to sales tax revenues being up 4 to 5 percent a year.
Copenhaver said safety is important for residents.
When it comes to fire departments, Copenhaver said the plan will include keeping a low ISO rating, noting grant funding for 85 sensors around the city several years now help firefighters get to the scene quicker.
Elwood said funding will always be a challenge, noting without police and fire, you cannot have economic growth.
He said he believes concerns over funding line items, like the Mayor’s SUV, have drawn the ire of voters.
However, Elwood said practical ideas and practical solutions will help on the budget issue.
As for Quality of Life, Copenhaver said he met with residents soon after announcing and that he is a bridge builder.
He said public safety is a key focus, whether it is a sidewalk or a bike trail.
Elwood said he was first skeptical of the Team Jonesboro concept, but eventually began to support the idea.
However, he said he now opposes the idea, citing constitutional concerns.
Shatley said quality of life, like baseball tournaments every weekend, can help bring in the revenue to help with projects. He said he supports an active transportation system like bicycling and pedestrian walking.
As for the university’s role in the future, Copenhaver said A-State is the city’s #1 asset and that he wants to do an internship program with the university and the city.
He said businesses want to partner with the city, to help bring students to the university.
Elwood said his mother wanted to come to Jonesboro, because the university was here, noting his sister was the first A-State graduate in his family and that he is a graduate as well.
He said he believes you cannot underestimate the power of the university and that he is proud of the university.
Shatley, who played sports at A-State, said the city would not be what it is without A-State.
He said he wants the city government to be involved with the Student Government Association and that he wants to fund the Innovation Hub again in Downtown Jonesboro, noting the Innovation Hub will help keep people in the city.
As for a sales tax increase, Elwood said he would support one but that it needed to be well thought out.
He said a sales tax helped fund Joe Mack Campbell Park.
Shatley said if there were identifiable projects, he would support a one-by-one approach, not a multi-layered list, on the idea.
Copenhaver said he would create an economic summit on issues, noting he believes the city must address public safety issues.
The debate was sponsored by Region 8 News and the Arkansas State University’s School of Media and Journalism.
A similar debate for the Paragould Mayor’s race with candidates Farrell Gibson, Josh Agee and Jesse Fry will be held Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. on KAIT.
The election is Nov. 3.
