City Youth Ministries receives $10,000 in donations, thanks to State Farm agent

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Jonesboro State Farm agent donated money to City Youth Ministries, and the State Farm Foundation has matched it.
Now, City Youth Ministries will receive $10,000. They’ll receive $5,000 from agent Bob Gist, and the other $5,000 from the foundation.
“StateFarm is about supporting the communities that we are in and the biggest presence we have in all our communities is our agents. Anytime an agent like Bob will step up and support a charity like City Youth, it’s very important StateFarm match that," Corporate Representative, Stan Walton said.
The program helps benefit non-profits.
Gist said the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on everyone, but especially those on who depend on fundraisers.
City Youth Ministries lost around $30,000 this summer, due to the lack of donations because of the pandemic.
Gist said business owners and those in the community should help wherever they can.
“You don’t have to give $10,000. One dollar may be the dollar to keep the doors open, so you have to step up as a business owner and help these charities in our town because they do such good work,” Gist said. “That’s the main thing I want to get across to everyone, please try to help them.”
Denise Snider, the executive director, called the donation a game-changer and a miracle.
“We are so happy when the kids are here and they wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for generous entities like StateFarm," Snider said.
She said donations like this help keep the doors open so that City Youth Ministries can continue to serve the community.
