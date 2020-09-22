Collector, assessor offices closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you go need to pay or assess your taxes in Izard County, expect to be met by a locked door.
County Tax Collector Paul Womack announced that an outbreak of COVID-19 in the tax collector’s and assessor’s offices has forced them to lock the doors to the public.
The offices will remain closed to the public from Tuesday, Sept. 22, through Wednesday, Sept. 30, due to COVID-19.
“We will still do everything in our power to serve each citizen in Izard County,” Womack stated in a social media post Monday.
Those seeking to make a tax payment or needing help can call the assessor’s office at 870-368-7810 or the collector’s office at 870-368-7247.
“The lobby will be open and we will take payments from the doors using the proper distancing measures,” Womack said.
Payments can also be made by phone or online with an e-check or credit card at izardcountyar.org, processing fees apply.
A drop box is also located just inside the door.
Payments may also be mailed to:
P.O. Box 490
Melbourne, AR 72556
