Conference champions crowned in NEA HS golf

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Area teams and golfers are winning hardware this week on the links.
Several conference tournaments were contested all over Northeast Arkansas. We’ll update this page with results.
5A East Boys (Marion Golf & Athletic Club)
5A East Girls (Marion Golf & Athletic Club)
4A-3 Boys (Golf North Hills)
Team - top 2 qualify for state
1. Valley View 230
2. Brookland 234
3. Trumann 244
Individual
T1. Peyton Ellis (Valley View) 74 (parred first hole to win playoff)
T1. Landon Hendrix (Brookland) 74
Austin Circle (Highland) 76 (qualified for state)
Caleb Sullivan (Pocahontas) 77 (qualified for state)
Luke Montgomery (Trumann) 78 (qualified for state)
Cobey Riddle (Trumann) 81 (qualified for state)
4A-3 Girls (Golf North Hills)
Team - top 2 qualify for state
1. Brookland
2. Valley View
Individual
1. Emma Butler (Brookland)
1A-3 Girls (Newport Country Club)
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.