Courthouse gives tour amid renovation

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Preserve Arkansas and Mississippi County Judge John Nelson presented a live virtual tour of the Blytheville courthouse while still under construction.
Originally built in 1919, the courthouse has seen many historic things taking place in Mississippi County.
The renovation started in late 2019, with plans to make new additions for the courthouse, including an expansion with upgrades to landscaping and a new roof while preserving the older architecture.
Mississippi County Judge John Nelson says that the renovation of the courthouses in Blytheville and Osceola is a way to honor the past and adapt to the now.
“These are one of a kind buildings, and we need to value that. The architecture here and the building and the suffering that our forefathers went into getting these buildings put up,” said Judge Nelson.
The project is set to be finished in mid-2021.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.