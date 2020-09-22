Douglas MacArthur Junior High switching to remote learning

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Public Schools announced Tuesday students at its Douglas MacArthur Junior High would “pivot to remote learning” beginning Wednesday.
Administrators said the move is “due to the large number of students currently absent from school due to required quarantines as per ADH guidelines.”
Students will work from home through the end of the week, according to a social media post. If the remote learning period needs to be extended, JPS said it would notify parents, students, and staff this week.
Both the MAC volleyball and football games scheduled for this week have been canceled. Athletic practices will resume on Monday.
The closure does not affect other JPS campuses or scheduled events.
MacArthur students can pick up lunches at either Word Church or Parker Park between 11 a.m. and noon, or Annie Camp from 1 to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.