JHS alum Noah Gatlin could start Saturday for Arkansas vs. #4 Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 4 days away from Arkansas facing the #4 team in the nation.
A Jonesboro High alum continues to fight for a starting spot. Noah Gatlin is battling Dalton Wagner for right tackle, head Sam Pittman is pleased with the redshirt sophomore.
“Gatlin has done a nice job on both sides, left and right,” Pittman said in Monday’s press conference. “Obviously we’re giving him an opportunity to start at right tackle. But he can certainly play both spots. We are young, we understand that. But young is going to get better faster than old. So we feel like we’ve got him in the right spot.”
Noah looks to have a comeback 2020 after missing all of 2019 with a torn ACL. Gatlin played in 4 games at left tackle in 2018. He had starts vs. Colorado State and North Texas. Noah allowed just 2 sacks in 193 total snaps. Pro Football Focus gave him a 81.7 grade in pass protection vs. CSU.
Arkansas hosts #4 Georgia Saturday at 3:00pm. The Razorback season opener will be televised on the SEC Network.
