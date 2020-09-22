Jonesboro police investigate catalytic converter theft

Jonesboro police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate another catalytic converter theft from a business. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 22, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 6:03 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate another catalytic converter theft from a business.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, officers went to U-Storage on Neil Drive Sept. 2 after getting a call about the theft.

The video shows a small, four-door passenger car pulling up to the business and the car is seen leaving before the theft happened.

“The car returns a short time later and a male passenger exits the vehicle and removes the catalytic converter from the U-Haul truck. The vehicle leaves southbound on Neil,” the post noted.

Anyone with information on the theft can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

