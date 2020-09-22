Jonesboro police investigate catalytic converter theft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate another catalytic converter theft from a business.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, officers went to U-Storage on Neil Drive Sept. 2 after getting a call about the theft.
The video shows a small, four-door passenger car pulling up to the business and the car is seen leaving before the theft happened.
“The car returns a short time later and a male passenger exits the vehicle and removes the catalytic converter from the U-Haul truck. The vehicle leaves southbound on Neil,” the post noted.
Anyone with information on the theft can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.
