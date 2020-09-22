Local students participate in cleaning up Veterans Village

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several students from area schools spent their Tuesday doing a pop-up clean-up event.
In a Facebook post from the city of Jonesboro, the students spent their time at Veterans Village, learning about building from developer Guy Pardew.
Pardew sponsored the event to teach students about public service and taking pride in the community.
The post noted that the students were eager to help and learn about Veterans Village, and learning about the challenges veterans face when re-entering civilian life.
