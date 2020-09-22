Local students participate in cleaning up Veterans Village

Local students participate in cleaning up Veterans Village
Local students took time out of their day to participate in a clean-up and learn about Veterans Village. (Source: City of Jonesboro via Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 22, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT - Updated September 22 at 5:53 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several students from area schools spent their Tuesday doing a pop-up clean-up event.

In a Facebook post from the city of Jonesboro, the students spent their time at Veterans Village, learning about building from developer Guy Pardew.

Volunteer students from local schools performed a pop-up clean-up around Veterans Village. The students learned about...

Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Pardew sponsored the event to teach students about public service and taking pride in the community.

The post noted that the students were eager to help and learn about Veterans Village, and learning about the challenges veterans face when re-entering civilian life.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.