Local teacher juggles virtual, in-person learning

STRAWBERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - We are nearly a month into the school year. Students, parents, and teachers are still getting adjusted to a different routine.
Teachers across Region 8 have had to adapt to new responsibilities, both virtually and in-person, to make sure their students' needs are taken care of.
Seventh and eighth-grade math and science teacher Natasha Turner at Hillcrest New Tech High School says this year has been both an encouragement and a challenge.
“It seems like every week we go, they’re getting used to it and we’re getting used it," Turner said. "It’s getting better, we’re finding our new routines.”
Turner has 20-plus students in the classroom for some classes, and around 10 in others with some learning virtually.
Hillcrest, a new tech school that is mainly project-based, had to figure out how to best teach students who chose to learn online.
“That’s been probably one of the biggest challenges," Turner said. "How can we still incorporate some of this project-based and problem-based learning that we’re doing in our classrooms, with our kids and promote the collaboration still even with the kids on Zoom and in your classroom?”
For those who are learning virtual-only at Hillcrest, the students have two options. One involves attending classes through Zoom, but, if students have limited or zero internet access, they can get class material through a flash drive provided by the school weekly.
Turner says the adjustments have been difficult at first, but the challenges have brought her team closer together.
“Some of it is been, really, a blessing for our staff," Turner said. "We’ve actually seen more collaboration and I’ve been able to interact with more of our staff members because I’m seeing more of them.”
Despite the challenges, Turner says she’s working through it with her students and staff members together.
