Meet Arkansas’s Small Business Person of the Year

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Arkansas Elite Welding Academy in Quitman is getting some national attention from Washington D.C this week.
Owner and founder Travis Bird has been named Arkansas' Small Business Person of the Year.
“I have a lot of good people that work here, that stand behind me, and that are helping me with this,” he said. “I don’t even know if it set in yet.”
Bird says he opened the academy back in 2016.
Now, he says, they provide training for 60 students at a time who go on to man high end welding jobs across the globe.
“I didn’t a see whole lot of people put high end welders out there,” he said. “We saw an itch for the high-end sort of things, and we took advantage of it.”
Each year, the Small Business Administration elevates the top small businesses in the country for their contributions to the community and the local economy
Bird is being recognized by the SBA this week during a virtual conference in Washington, this week.
